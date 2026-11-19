Erasmus remains one of the most decorated rugby coaches in the world.

The ANC has joined SA Rugby in challenging World Rugby’s ban on Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, calling the sanction disproportionately harsh and insisting the decorated coach be given a chance to explain the context behind the remarks that led to his suspension.

World Rugby handed the Bok boss a six-match ban on Tuesday following comments he made at a press conference on Monday evening.

Ban

The ban is Erasmus’ third and takes effect immediately.

Erasmus’ wide-ranging comments were mostly about match officials not penalising French players for illegal tackles during the Nations Championship Test in Paris last Friday. France won the game 21-19.

Erasmus’ comments were found to have met the “serious misconduct’ threshold, following a review by World Rugby.

Supporting Rassie

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party has taken note of the ban.

“Whilst the ANC has not made any determination of his guilt or innocence, we join and support SA Rugby’s call for a full inquiry into his banning following his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Nations Championship Test against Ireland in Dublin.”

Bhengu added that Erasmus remains one of the most decorated rugby coaches in the world.

“Owing to his impeccable and impressive record on and off the field, his investment in sport development, discipline, success and fairness of the sport, the ANC views his comments in the context of preserving the integrity of the sport, promotion of fairness and competitiveness rather than undermining the integrity of the sport and its officials.

“In joining in SA Rugby’s call for a full inquiry, we believe that the inquiry will provide the national coach with an opportunity to present his version in order to understand the context within which the comments were made.

“As we await the inquiry, the ANC supports the Springboks in their forthcoming game against Ireland in Dublin,” Bhengu said.

What does the ban entail

The sanction effectively prevents Erasmus from having any match-day involvement with the Springboks, including coaching, entering the stadium or coaches’ box, and communicating directly or indirectly with players or team management.

It further prohibits him from approaching match officials, participating in officiating feedback processes or carrying out media duties during the suspension.