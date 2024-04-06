Challenge Cup result: Brave Cheetahs fall in France

A late fightback was not enough for the Cheetahs as they went down to Clermont.

The Cheetahs went down 27-22 against Clermont despite a late fight in their Challenge Cup last 16 clash. Picture: CheetahsRugby/X

Three-time Challenge Cup winners Clermont held off a Cheetahs fightback in a round of 16 clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday.

The Top 14 club ran in three tries before the break, wings Joris Jurand and Bautista Delguy penning their names on the scoresheet with hooker Etienne Fourcade also crossing the whitewash.

Flyhalf Anthony Belleau contributed a trio of successful kicks – one penalty and a pair of conversions – in a 27-22 victory.

Replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Jauneau added a fourth try early in the second period to put the hosts up 27-3, with the French entity seemingly having one foot in the quarter-final with just 20 minutes remaining.

However, the Cheetahs would make a game of it with three tries in the final quarter of the contest – replacement Sibabalo Qoma notching a brace in addition to a solo effort from fullback Tapiwa Mafura

Scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar matched his kicking counterpart with seven points from the tee.

The victory earns Clermont a home match in the next round with either domestic rivals Montpellier or Ulster set to visit the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region next week.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.