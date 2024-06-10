Gumede in, Kolbe out of Springbok training camp ahead of Wales Test

Bulls loose forward Celimpilo Gumede has joined up with the Springbok training squad ahead of the opening match of the international season against Wales at Twickenham next weekend. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Bulls loose forward Celimpilo Gumede received his first Springbok call-up and immediately got stuck into the action at the team’s afternoon training session in Pretoria on Monday.

This followed the release of double Rugby World Cup-winning wing Cheslin Kolbe, who will undergo a medical examination for a knee niggle.

Kolbe, who was named among 35 players for the Boks’ first training camp of the year, joined his team-mates in the country’s capital city on Sunday evening, but he was released on Monday to examine the extent of niggle which he picked up during his regular Japanese club season.

The Bulls, who face Leinster in their United Rugby Championship semifinal at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, agreed to release the uncapped Gumede, who attended the last Springbok alignment camp, to join the training squad. The group now includes 20 forwards and 15 backline players.

“Celimpilo has been playing impressive rugby this season and we are excited to see how he integrates in the squad and what he has to offer at training,” said Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the Bulls for allowing him to join us at short notice, especially at such an important point of their URC season.”

The Springboks will conclude the first week of their training camp on Friday and will re-assemble on Sunday.

The team that will face Wales in the opening Test of the season at Twickenham will be named next week Tuesday, with the squad set to depart for London a day later, next Wednesday evening.

Following the Welsh Test another Bok squad will be named for the incoming tour against Ireland and Portugal, with all players available for selection.