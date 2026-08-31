OPINION: Boks-All Blacks could have been set up perfectly for a series decider on SA soil

Whatever happens this Saturday, the series will only be concluded next week in Baltimore, in the USA, of all places.

What a great pity this weekend’s third Test between the Springboks and All Blacks at FNB Stadium isn’t the series decider.

It’s been said in this space before, but it is worth saying again, it is sad and disappointing that this highly enjoyable, entertaining and closely fought Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series will conclude with a fourth Test in Baltimore, USA, of all places, next weekend.

It was, and still is, so unnecessary.

Of course, it’s all about money and politics. Sure, both the Boks and All Blacks have played in the USA before, but to conclude this major tour, including a series between the national teams of South Africa and New Zealand, in America is quite astonishing.

But, World Rugby want to market the game to the American audience, ahead of that country hosting the 2031 World Cup. They will also host the women’s World Cup in 2033.

And so, next Sunday, after the FNB Stadium Test, both the Boks and All Black squads will likely board the same plane and head west to the USA.

Barring a draw at FNB, one team will be 2-1 up and the series won’t be done … it will only be decided in front of neutrals who haven’t poured their hearts into this series, which has given so much to the hosts, the South African fans, and New Zealanders from afar.

Thrilling tour

There has been exciting rugby, and plenty of off-field stuff too, with both coaches and camps having lots to say during press conferences.

The Boks first moaned about the All Blacks playing dangerously at the breakdowns, with the visitors hitting back about the home team using illegal tactics at the scrums.

There have been injuries to players, mainly All Blacks men, and late team changes, mainly by the Boks. There has been a lot going on.

But, as things stand it’s 1-1 in the series and there’s very little between the teams. It’s a closely fought series, as we knew it would be.

It should have reached a climax in Joburg this weekend, which would have been fitting. What a pity it will end “millions of miles away” in the USA.