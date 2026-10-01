OPINION: Expect heroics from SA’s rising stars this URC season

The increasingly successful South African pipeline is producing incredible young players set to make this URC campaign their own.

If Luan Giliomee’s incredible individual try in the opening round of the United Rugby Championship is anything to go by, young South African players are set to light up this season.

Giliomee was not alone in his performance. Kelly Mpeku also had a good outing for the Lions, scoring his team’s match-winning try, and Reinhardt Ludwig shone for the Bulls with stellar lineouts and two scores.

The fact that South Africa’s teams won all four games without their Springboks, including two matches in Europe, bodes well for the season.

The Springboks will be returning to their URC franchises now, and we may see some young players moved to the bench or out of the matchday 23 as a result.

But when the Nations Championship returns it will be all systems go for South Africa’s rising stars, bolstered by back-to-back World U20 Championship titles, and coming through the ranks at their franchises.

Some of the youngest include 19-year-old players Zekhethelo Siyaya, Markus Muller and Ethan Adams, the first two having already turned heads during the SA A team’s 40-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe in June.

Youngsters light up the URC

Still Junior Springboks, but a year older, are Giliomee (also a Blitzbok), Riley Norton, Esethu Mnebelele, Oliver Reid, Vusi Moyo and Yaqeen Ahmed.

All six have been invited by Rassie Erasmus to Springbok camps and are set for phenomenal futures in rugby.

Sharks coach JP Pietersen said Moyo looked like he had “played 100 games” for the Sharks already, judging by how the flyhalf commanded proceedings against the Ospreys, and slotting all six of his kicks.

He called Giliomee an “unbelievable talent” and was grateful to have him for one more game before he moves to the Bulls.

Twenty-one-year-old players Batho Hlekani, Jaco Williams and Haashim Pead are all set to build on strong seasons last year, while Jurenzo Julius (former Junior Springbok of the year), Siba Mahashe and Mpeku, all 22, could start knocking on the doors of Springbok selection.

Zach Porthen is already becoming a regular in the national side. Imad Khan will hope to return to fitness in time to leave a mark in the URC.

Players in their mid-20s, or even mid-30s, are never out of the picture, according to Erasmus’ selection policy.

But the youngest stars always light up the field with their hungry, fearless play. And we are quicker to forgive their mistakes.

Let’s hope they can live up to their potential.