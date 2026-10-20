OPINION: Rudolph and Co are rocking, but is there space for them in the Bok squad?

Jeandre Rudolph, Sebastian de Klerk. Hacjivah Dayimani and Erich Cronje, among many in-form players, might not be able to force their way into the Bok squad this November.

A number of young, and even older, players continue to stick up their hands for recognition at a higher level, but the question is, is there still an opportunity for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to be experimenting and trialling new men less than a year out from the 2027 Rugby World Cup?

The Springboks will be back in action in November, in part two of the Nations Championship in Europe and there is talk of a few uncapped men perhaps getting into the selection mix.

It is not known how many players Erasmus will take to Europe for the four matches – against Italy, France, Ireland and whoever they face on Finals Weekend, but it is likely to be a group of around 40.

With the World Cup less than a year away, is there any point of Erasmus trialling anyone new now?

His wider group is fairly settled and he also knows the likes of Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman will be back next year.

Bulls winger Sebastian de Klerk has been mentioned as a possible Springbok tourist next month. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Who would they replace?

And the other question is, if Erasmus does pick new players now, what does it say to the men who they replace, who’re on the fringes of the squad and hoping to get more game time. Here we think of the likes of Edwill van der Merwe, Vusi Moyo, Ben-Jason Dixon, Carlu Sadie, Andre-Hugo Venter, Vincent Tshituka, Zachary Porthen, Neethling Fouche, Evan Roos and fit again Salmaan Moerat and Franco Mostert.

It is the reason why someone like Jeandre Rudolph, who should have been in the Bok picture years ago, will do well to make it into the squad this November. As good as he’s playing, who would he replace?

Paul de Villiers is considered the back-up at No 6, while Cameron Hanekom is the back-up at eighthman.

The same goes for Cheswill Jooste, Hacjivah Dayimani, Sebastian de Klerk, Nico Steyn, Erich Cronje, Henco van Wyk, Luan Giliomee, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Siba Mahashe and Francke Horn … who does Erasmus drop from his larger squad to make place for these men?

At this stage the only uncapped player who might get a look in could be Riley Norton. The others might all have to wait for 2027 or post the World Cup to get their chance.