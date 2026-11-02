OPINION: Pietersen and his Sharks deserve all the credit they’re getting

A first-ever Sharks win at Munster capped off an incredible tour for the Durban union, humbling critics like myself.

The resurgence of the Sharks has been nothing short of remarkable this season.

I must admit, when the Durban union announced a “second-string” team to play Lyon three weeks ago, I was ready to write a less-than-complimentary opinion piece about them.

It would have been about how they may have a new coach, but the same selection strategies will see them fall short again, after a similarly Springbok-depleted side were cast out of the Challenge Cup by the same opposition at the same venue two seasons earlier.

Last year, the Sharks fell to a new low and didn’t win a single game in Europe.

Fans have been openly critical of the union in recent years, and the odds were certainly stacked against JP Pietersen’s men after news broke of the death of Hyron Andrews, who played at the Sharks for 10 years, a day before the game.

But Pietersen and his Sharks didn’t just surprise fans in France.

Sharks overcome the odds

After fighting for more than 80 minutes to beat Lyon 40-33, they went to Cardiff and won 36-21 before securing one of the toughest away scalps in the URC – beating Munster in Limerick.

Saturday night’s 15-3 win was the Sharks’ first-ever victory at Thomond Park. Even the Stormers and Bulls have won there only once each, while the Lions have never managed to do so.

It capped off a truly remarkable tour, leaving the Sharks fourth on the URC table and looking like genuine contenders this season.

Let’s not forget that Pietersen’s charges haven’t had it easy.

Like John Plumtree before him, Pietersen has had to deal with a long list of injuries, including to captain André Esterhuizen and the most-capped Springbok, Eben Etzebeth.

Then there’s the coming and going of the Boks through the season, and balancing their mandated rests with squad cohesion.

But the “fringe” players and rising stars have stepped up, rewarding the faith Pietersen has shown in them since taking over in December last year.

Pietersen reshuffled the leadership group, which he humbly credits after every win, and has got all the players to buy into his efforts to restore pride in the badge he once played for himself.

So I am glad to be proven wrong, and I admit I am getting optimistic about the Sharks again.