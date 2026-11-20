Rugby is the most confusing, convoluted game in international sport.

Every time the Springboks lose, we hear people blaming the referee.

And yes, I know we all want the Boks to win, but perhaps we should stop pointing fingers at referees and start blaming the endless law changes in the sport.

There is no other sport like rugby. In every other code, athletes and officials learn the rules, and they either abide by them or they get punished.

Of course, every sport experiences changes. It’s crucial to ensure progress and fairness, and if something is not working, it needs to be adjusted.

But the changes to the laws of rugby are completely ridiculous.

In no way am I a rugby expert. Far from it. And one of the things that prevents me from even trying to develop a real interest in the sport is that I can’t keep up. But I’m not alone.

The sport has become so complicated, you could put 10 rugby analysts at a table, ask them to watch a match, and they might all disagree on decisions that have been made based on their own interpretations. It’s ludicrous.

In football, the rules are very clear, and while they do occasionally make tweaks, nobody is confused watching a football match. It’s simple, straightforward and easy to grasp.

Even in cricket, a highly technical sport with a lot of rules, things are generally understood. It’s rare that people are left scratching their heads about what the laws are or, more importantly, how someone is interpreting them.

Such a complicated sport

So before we point fingers at referees, let’s point fingers at administrators who feel the need to have created such a complicated sport that even experts are left rubbing their chins in befuddlement.

Imagine in your job you not only had to learn a new rule book every year, but you also had to have constant conversations with individuals about their interpretations of the laws so you were all on the same page.

Things have become so convoluted, even the best rugby officials on the planet get confused. Running at full sprint, watching 30 players and attempting to control play is hard enough. Trying to remember the most recent law changes and interpretations makes it almost impossible.

Rassie Erasmus was not offside for questioning apparent illegal tackles during the Springboks match against France last week, but he went too far suggesting officials should be questioned for match fixing.

The problem is not the referees. It’s the bizarre approach by the decision makers at the highest level who feel the need to make rugby the most confusing, convoluted game in international sport.