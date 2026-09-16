OPINION: It’s worrying that Rassie still hasn’t found a permanent back-up for Marx

Several hookers have been trialed, but coach Rassie Erasmus still can't seem to settle on a back-up option for Malcolm Marx.

The Springboks ticked many boxes during the four-Test series against the All Blacks, with the team’s depth again coming to the fore, but there are still concerns about the back-up hooker role.

Coach Rassie Erasmus’ search for a full-time, reliable and trustworthy second hooker – in his eyes, I believe – continues.

It is something that has been talked about since Erasmus took charge of the team in 2018.

In his first Test as Bok boss, in June 2018, Erasmus picked Chiliboy Ralepelle to start against Wales in Washington, USA, with Akker van der Merwe selected as his back-up.

Not long after that Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi became the two choice hookers in the Bok setup. Schalk Brits featured at the 2019 World Cup.

Along the way, Joseph Dweba was given runs, without ever convincing at Test level, while Johan Grobbelaar remains in the system, as does Andre-Hugo Venter. Marco van Staden has also been employed as a back-up No 2 over the last few years. Marnus van der Merwe has also been used sparingly.

Most recently, Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been the back-up to Marx because Mbonambi has suffered with long-term injuries and is already 35.

Looking ahead

But it seems Erasmus isn’t ready to fully back Venter or Grobbelaar as neither have had extended runs in the team, while it is a pity Wessels was dropped after the first Test against the All Blacks. He has a bright future, but it still needs to be determined where he is best suited – prop or hooker.

Wessels, however, appears to be the man Erasmus will eventually back to take over from Marx, who is 32 and might be used sparingly after the 2027 World Cup and in the buildup to 2031.

Deon Fourie, for all he has achieved with the Boks, is not the future at the age of 39, going on 40. Though Erasmus backed him now against the All Blacks as Marx’s substitute, surely he can’t be a genuine option for next year’s World Cup?

If Marx were to pick up a long-term injury, who would Erasmus turn to? That is the concern.