Snyman takes over as Blitzboks coach from Ngcobo

Following a string of bad results, SA Rugby has cracked the whip on the Blitzboks, making coaching changes with Philip Snyman taking over as the coach from Sandile Ngcobo.

Ngcobo, who took over the Sevens top job from Neil Powell in September 2022, has struggled with getting good results recently.

The team finds themselves in currently seventh place on the SVNS series table after finishing ninth and 11th in the last two events in Vancouver and Los Angeles, respectively. The Blitzboks are also yet to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

To save the season and attempt to make the Olympics, SARU decided to promote Snyman, who was assistant to Ngcobo and entrust him with the coaching responsibilities. Snyman will be in charge until the end of July.

“Results have only worsened”

SARU CEO Rian Oberholzer elaborated on the coaching shuffle, which sees Ngcobo return to the Sevens Academy.

“We have a talented and experienced group of Sevens players, but they have underperformed since winning the opening event of the world series in Dubai, and results have only worsened,” said Oberholzer in a SARU media release.

Making the Olympics

The danger of missing out on the Olympics is the main reason for the coaching adjustments that were related to the players on Wednesday.

“We have yet to qualify for the Olympics and there is a danger that the team will not automatically retain its core status on the series,” Oberholzer said.

“ We greatly appreciate the honesty of Sandile’s approach and must praise him for placing the team’s needs above his personal ambitions.

“We will continue to invest in his development and believe he has a future in our systems. However, the short-term needs of the team are such that for continuity purposes we have given Philip the task of reviving the team’s fortunes,” he said.

The SARU boss said they will look at the over Sevens structures following the dip in performance and results.

“A review of the broader Sevens department’s structure will continue to ensure that it is fit for purpose. The Blitzboks have been a shining light for rugby for many seasons and we wish to see them on fire once again,” he said.

The Blitzboks will return to action when the series goes to the Hong Kong Sevens on 5-7 April.