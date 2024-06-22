Stick excited to see Springbok backline in action against Wales

Springbok debutant Jordan Hendrikse will start at flyhalf with the experience of Faf de Klerk and Jesse Kriel on either side of him in their season opening Test against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is excited and looking forward to seeing the Bok backline in action against Wales in their opening Test of the season against Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

It is an interesting mix of new talent and experienced campaigners that are lining up to play, with debutants Jordan Hendrikse and Edwill van der Merwe starting at flyhalf and left wing respectively.

Aphelele Fassi, who has just three Bok caps to his name (all on the wing), gets a start in his preferred position of fullback, while 16-cap Bok and recent World Cup winner Andre Esterhuizen gets a run at inside centre.

Experience boost

But with them are double World Cup winners Faf de Klerk, at scrumhalf, Jesse Kriel, at outside centre, and Makazole Mapimpi, on the right wing, with 184 caps between them, giving a significant experience boost.

Stick believes it is a good mix of experience and youth and he is looking forward to seeing what they can do against the Welsh.

“If you follow Jordan Hendrikse’s career he has been coming on with the Lions over the past two, three seasons, and he has been playing very well. Sometimes he gotten unlucky with his injuries,” said Stick.

“But we’ve always had an eye on him because he’s one of those players with great potential, and how he manages the game playing for the Lions.

“One thing that excites me with our backline is that we have with a guy like Edwill van der Merwe, who is probably similar in style of play to what we have in Cheslin Kolbe or Kurt-Lee Arendse. And there’s still the experience of Makazole Mapimpi on the other wing. It’s a well-balanced backline.”

Fassie return

Stick continued: “Aphelele Fassi has been playing very well for the Sharks. The last time he played for us was against Wales in Bloemfontein (in 2022), and we’ve seen some growth in his game.

“The most important thing for us is the balance in the backline, the experienced players around like Faf pairing up with Jordan, and also Andre Esterhuizen in the midfield, who’s been around. Whenever he gets a chance he plays well for us, and Jesse Kriel as well.

“It’s a good balance for us, but I’m really excited to see what those new guys do for us, getting an opportunity and grabbing it with both hands. It’s better for us going forward as coaches because we also want to build squad depth. Even if Cheslin is back in a couple weeks a guy like Edwill can do the job for us, and that will be great for us as coaches.”

The Bok forward pack is a lot more experienced than the backline, with a massive 454 caps between them, featuring six double World Cup winners and one single World Cup winner, while only eighthman Evan Roos, with five caps, has yet to lift the trophy.