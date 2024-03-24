Stormers facing loosehead crisis after Gqoboka injury

John Dobson revealed that the Stormers are facing a “crisis” at loosehead prop after Lizo Gqoboka suffered an injury against Edinburgh.

Gqoboka lasted just a few minutes in what was his return from an injury off the bench in the Stormers’ bonus-point victory over Edinburgh in Cape Town on Saturday night.

Dobson revealed after the game that Gqoboka suffered an ankle injury, which forced the Stormers to bring veteran Brok Harris back onto the field.

Gqoboka to miss match against Ulster

Gqoboka’s injury is suspected to be bad enough to keep him out of next weekend’s clash with Ulster and the European playoff against defending champions La Rochelle, putting the Stormers in a tough place.

The Stormers are already without Sti Sithole, Kwenzo Blose and Leon Lyons for the next few weeks, while Ali Vermaak is out for the season.

“That’s now a crisis, to be honest,” Dobson said. “Lizo rolled his ankle. With the scrumming pressure, rolling an ankle is quite significant. He only lasted three or four minutes.

“So that’s Lizo, Sti, Ali, Leon Lyon and Kwenzo, five looseheads out now. We are down to Brokkie. He had to play around 75 minutes today. He’s a wonderful warrior, an extraordinary player and human being.

‘Get somebody in’

“We are going to have to get somebody in, or else we won’t be compliant for next week.”

Adding to the complication is that the SA Cup, involving South Africa’s smaller unions, got underway this week. This could make it difficult for the Stormers to use their partnership with Griquas to loan an emergency prop.

Dobson also revealed that the Stormers tried to loan Schalk Ferreira from the Cheetahs. However, the potential deal fell apart due to the Cheetahs’ player-development pathway with Welsh side Ospreys.

“We have to find someone. We are in trouble, and that’s the truth. It will be someone in South Africa,” Dobson said.

“We can’t even borrow from the Cheetahs, because they have already fulfilled their loan quota. We thought of getting in Schalk Ferreira, even though it would be quite funny to see Brok replaced by an older player.

“We have to get somebody in by Monday.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.