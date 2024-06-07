Stormers team announcement: Gelant back, Roos out for Glasgow tussle

Director of rugby John Dobson says the Stormers ar determined to rise to the challenge of playing their first away knock-out fixture in the competition.

Warrick Gelant returns to the Stormers starting side, while Evan Roos misses out, for the URC quarterfinal against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Warrick Gelant makes his return to the Stormers starting lineup while Evan Roos misses out for their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium in Scotland on Saturday night (kick-off 8.35pm).

The Stormers will be aiming to secure a third successive semifinal place, after they made it to the final in their first two seasons, when they face the Scottish outfit in the knock-out clash.

Gelant had been rested for the last league fixture of the season and makes his return at fullback, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moving to inside centre to link up with Dan du Plessis in midfield, while the only other change to the backline sees Ben Loader come into the starting line-up on the left wing.

Forward pack

In the forward pack Evan Roos has been ruled out with a concussion picked up in training this week and is replaced at openside flank by Willie Engelbrecht.

There is an all-new front row of Brok Harris, Joseph Dweba and Frans Malherbe who all featured from the replacements bench in the win against the Lions last week.

Connor Evans and a fit-again Paul de Wet are included among the replacements, along with last week’s starting front row of Sti Sithole, Andre-Hugo Venter and Neethling Fouche.

Rise to the challenge

Director of rugby John Dobson said the Stormers were determined to rise to the challenge of playing their first away knock-out fixture in the competition.

“We know that it will take a top performance to stay alive in this competition and that is a challenge we have embraced,” said Dobson.

“We will have to do it without a number of our frontline players due to injuries, but it is a testament to the depth we have built and the quality of our squad that there is plenty of belief.

“Despite having almost a full team ruled out, we have built up some good momentum heading into the playoffs. This is our first URC play-off match away from home after playing six at the Cape Town Stadium and we want to show that we can rise to the occasion.”

Stormers team

Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ben Loader, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (c), Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris.

Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Sti Sithole, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Connor Evans, Paul de Wet, Jean-Luc du Plessis.