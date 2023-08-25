‘This is not a friendly’ — Kolisi fired up for full-strength All Blacks

"Hopefully it will be an ugly, tough game, but beautiful at the same time.”

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is fired up for what he is expecting to be a tough game against the best the All Blacks have available when the two sides clash in their final World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham on Friday night.

The Boks named a strong starting 15 on Monday, with them only missing a few players who would be considered first choice starters in the backline, with the All Blacks then responding in kind on Wednesday, also naming a powerful line-up for the match.

ALSO READ: Confident Kolisi to give everything against All Blacks – ‘No holding back’

Despite this being a warm-up and the fact that it is the final game for the two teams before the World Cup, Kolisi admitted that it would be anything but friendly.

“The fact that the All Blacks selected a full-strength side for the match shows their intent,” explained Kolisi at Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

“This is not a friendly. In fact, we’ve never had a friendly against them. It’s going to a big physical battle, and we are excited about it.”

“We will not hold back at all. There are 80,000 people coming to the match and we owe it to them to give our all. There are also not many opportunities such as this to face the All Blacks in the northern hemisphere, so it’s going to be a special game.

“It’s also our last match before the Rugby World Cup, so we want to make the most of the occasion. Hopefully it will be an ugly, tough game, but beautiful at the same time.”

Biggest rivals

The Boks have lost their last two games against the All Blacks, after they were upset at Ellis Park last year, before a cracking opening quarter in last month’s match in Auckland gave the hosts enough of a buffer to see out a 35-20 win.

The Boks will thus be eager to get one over their biggest rivals again, especially considering that they could meet them in the World Cup quarterfinals, while Kolisi is also eager for his side to put in a big effort in what is expected to be a large contingent of expat South Africans at the match.

“This is probably the biggest rivalry in sporting history. There are a lot of South African people living in the UK,” said Kolisi.

“We are going to go flat out so that you know what works and what doesn’t work. We are up against one of the best teams in the world, so that’s why you want to go flat-out.”