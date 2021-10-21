Broos says the door is still open for Mosele, Mmodi to play for Bafana

Jonty Mark

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has left the door open for Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele to return to the side.

Broos also says that he could call up Golden Arrows winger Pule Mmodi for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana. Mmodi couldn’t attend last month’s qualifiers against Ethiopia, because he didn’t have a passport.

Mosele, meanwhile, was blasted by Broos after he failed to turn up for camp despite making the final Bafana squad for the Ethiopia matches.

“I can say that they have already been punished,” said Broos in an interview with Phakaaathi on Thursday.

“Mmodi didn’t have a passport, it is one mistake that must not change the rest of their lives. But they have to learn how to behave as professional players.

“What Goodman Mosele did (not turning up for camp) is unbelievable, It is up to him to show again that he wants to be a Bafana player. It is not for me to say ‘Goodman, blah, blah, blah’. He made a big mistake, so we will see. You can make mistakes, I have made mistakes, it is about whether you learn from those mistakes.”

Bafana are currently top of World Cup qualifying Group G and a win over Zimbabwe and a draw with Ghana next month would be enough to give Bafana top spot in the group and a place in the final qualifying round to decide the five African teams that will go to Qatar 2022.