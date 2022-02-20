Pirates give gallant performance but suffer defeat in Libya

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It was perhaps due to a lack of luck that Orlando Pirates lost their Caf Confederation Cup group stage match at Al Ittihad in Libya on Sunday night.

It was not, however, because of a lack of effort as the Buccaneers gave a gallant performance.

They twice came back from a goal down to equalise but they could not do it when Al Ittihad made them chase for the third time, losing the match 3-2.

While Pirates were looking to settle into some rhythm in the game, Al Ittihad found the first goal 15 minutes into the match through Sand Masaud’s well struck free kick.

Ten minutes later, Pirates were level when Bandile Shandu scored with a long range effort. But they were soon behind when Eisay Muad beat Siyabonga Mpontshane with a long range shot.

And when it looked like the home side would go into the brak with an advantage, Shandu spoiled it for them again, benefitting from sloppy defending inside the Al Ittihad box to score the equaliser on the stroke of half time.

Al Ittihad took the lead again in the 54th minute when Alkhja Omar beat Mpontshane, who had come off his line, with a shot from 35 metres out.

After this goal it was always going to be difficult for Pirates to come back again, especially with the Al Ittihad players falling all over the place in efforts to wind down the clock.

Their keeper, Mohammed Abukhres, was given a yellow card for his time wasting efforts just a little over five minutes from the end. Pirates remain top of Group B despite the defeat tied on points with Al Ittihad.