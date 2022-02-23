Ex-Pirates striker Shonga reflects on dream start at Sekhukhune

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Justin Shonga had a dream start to his career at Sekhukhune United, scoring on his debut for Babina Noko last weekend.



ALSO READ: AmaZulu boss adamant Chiefs jumped the gun on Sithebe



The Zambian striker scored the opening goal when Sekhukhune thrashed Baroka FC 4-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Shonga scored the goal just three minutes into the match, with Chibuike Ohizu’s also returning to scoring after recovering from an injury by getting a brace and Vusumuzi Mncube scored the last goal.

Shonga, who is a former Orlando Pirates striker, has been struggling to find a new home since his departure at the Buccaneers, which saw him having short stints with the likes of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Cape Town City and Ismaily SC in the Egyptian League.

“It’s a nice feeling, it’s a good start for me. You know, football wise, I have been struggling in teams. Like, I just want to continue with the momentum. When you play for a new club and you just arrived, you have to adapt to the way they play, you have to work extra hard in order for you to get into the starting line-up. Obviously I have to push myself and I am so happy with my start,” said the striker.

The victory against Bakgaga placed Sekhukhune in sixth place on the league table with 28 points after 19 games.



Head coach MacDonald Makhubedu wants his side to keep on getting positive results and says he is happy to see his side doing so well.

“We played well, a good derby, we wanted to win and get bragging rights. I am happy for my boys, happy for the supporters. We will keep on doing well and making them proud, we gave a good performance, I am very happy for my boys, tough luck to Baroka,” said the coach.