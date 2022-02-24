Al Ahly declare Tau fit and ready to face Sundowns

Khaya Ndubane

Al Ahly have revealed that Percy Tau will be fit to play against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Sundowns have found another ‘Chloorkop’ in Egypt, says Mokwena



The Bafana star, together with the likes of Mohamed Abdelmoneim, Ali Maaloul, and Ayman Ashraf, were rested for Tuesday’s Egyptian Premier League clash against Misr El-Makkasa.



Al Ahly director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz revealed that Tau, Abdelmoneim and Ali Maaloul will be available for selection for the clash against Sundowns.



“Percy Tau is 95% percent ready for Sundowns game. We decided to rest him in El-Makkasa game to make sure he’s fit for Sundowns clash,” Sayed told Al Ahly TV, as quoted by Kingfut.



“On the other hand, Ayman Ashraf will probably not be able to participate, but Abdelmoneim and Maaloul are ready.



“The coaching staff had to rest a number of players during El-Makkasa games, Ali Maaloul and Mohamed Abdelmoneim needed the time off the pitch,” he added.

“We have four important games against Sundowns and Al-Merreikh in the Champions League, we need our players to be ready by then.

“Even the best players in the world are benched when the coaching staff decides it.



“We have the motive to go for the third consecutive CAF Champions League title, no one has ever done it before,” concluded Sayed.

Al Ahly and Sundowns are set to meet at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.