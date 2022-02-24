Exciting initiatives in store for Chiefs fans, says Motaung

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung says their partnership with Toyota South Africa Motors shows that the two brands are trusted by their customers.

This is after Amakhosi and the motor company reached a new sponsorship agreement, which will see the Glamour Boy’s jersey including the Toyota log on the left side of the sleeve and will either be black, gold or white – depending on the colour of the shirt.

With the new partnership, Toyota will hand Amakhosi 10 more vehicles, adding to the 20 that they had already given for transportation for the club.

“It is thrilling for us to once again align with a multinational company such as Toyota, which is so prevalently invested in the growth of sport in South Africa and the world. Our partnership is an example of how two brands who are trusted by their customers/supporters can come together in order to deliver value for each other and we have no doubt that this new positioning will see us continue to deliver for each other,” said the Chiefs marketing and commercial director.

“We are looking forward to more exciting collaborations with team Toyota and we will again work toward taking millions of our supporters on this journey. We will soon be announcing some great initiatives that will benefit them when they return to stadiums and on digital platforms. This way we will continue to ‘lead the way.’ Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota will take some key lessons from the last five years and enhance Amakhosi supporters’ experience and engage for the duration of the partnership.”

Amakhosi will start wearing the newly branded jerseys from 26 February when they take on Baroka FC in a DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.