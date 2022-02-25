Relegation battle a catfight, says Chippa’s Mdlinzo

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Pressure is starting to mount for teams at the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings and Chippa United midfielder Sizwe Mdlinzo, says their objective is to fight to get out of the bottom ahead of their clash with Marumo Gallants at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

After 19 games, the Chilli Boys have only collected 17 points, which places them in position 14, and they trail Gallants by two points, with the Limpopo based side in position 11 after 18 games.

Maximum points will see the Eastern Cape outfit unseat Gallants in 11th place, a good motivation for Mdlinzo and his teammates.

But most importantly, the midfielder says everyone at the club is ready for the game and they have to redeem themselves following their disappointing result in their previous match, whereby they played to a 2-2 draw against Royal AM. Chippa started the game well after taking a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Veluyeke Zulu and Siphelele Luthuli, before Royal’s Mxolisi Macuphu responded with a brace for the KwaZulu-Natal based side.

“The mood in the camp is good, everybody is okay. But we are not happy with our last game, but we have managed to regroup in camp and we are focused on our next game. The players are all well and even the guys who were injured are back,” said Mdlinzo.

“It’s a fight for a relegation battle. They want to move out of their current log position and we also want to go into a better position on the log, but we are home and we come out from a game whereby we lost out 2-0 lead (and ended up playing to a 2-2 draw). We are focussed on the Galaxy game, we are going to go all out regardless of how they are playing, Chippa United are going for three points, that is all I can say.