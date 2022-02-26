Chiefs matter will be finalised before season ends, insists Majavu

Khaya Ndubane

Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has insisted that there are no delaying tactics at play with regard to the case against Kaizer Chiefs.



Chiefs have been charged by the PSL’s Disciplinary Committee for failing to honour two of their DStv Premiership fixtures in December.

They claimed at the time that they had serious cases of Covid-19 which rendered them unable to play the games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows. It is however worth noting that according to a PSL rule signed by all clubs before the start of the season, no club can forward Covid-19 related reasons for a postponement or abandoning of an official match.

The case has twice been postponed by the DC because Chiefs have also taken the matter to Safa arbitration. It was again postponed on Friday.

“As matters there was a request for the matter in the PSL DC to stand down until after the determination of the arbitration which has been penciled for the 15th and 16th of March,” said Majavu.

“It may well be that the outcome of that process may signal the end of the matter before the PSL DC, or in the event that the arbitrator rules against Kaizer Chiefs it may pave way for unhindered proceeding with the matter which I will be prosecuting until it is finalised.”

Majavu also explained what the process will look like and assured the public that the case will be resolved promptly.

“For pragmatic purposes the PSL DC has decided that the matter be postponed to any of the consecutive days between 28 March and 1 April 2022. The exact dates will be finalised by me as the prosecutor with consultation with my opposite number once the arbitrator’s ruling has come out.

“And obviously to the extent it has gone against Kaizer Chiefs. Conversely if it has gone in favour of Kaizer Chiefs then may be the end of that matter and this case will then be definitively resolved as the outcome of the arbitrator is final and binding.

“However if the matter proceeds to the PSL Dc and Kaizer Chiefs were to be found guilty, hypothetically the case would then proceed to sanctioning where they would be sanctioned according to the prescripts of the league.

“From there it remains to them to exercise whatever appeal process available to them. At this stage we do not wish to preempt the outcome of either process. I was merely explaining the process so that you can have the full appreciation of our entire judiciary value chain so that there ought not be any room for any conspiracy theories.

“The matter is receiving proper and due attention in accordance with applicable prescripts. It is not unduly being delayed. I can assure you that this matter will be finalised definitively one way or another before the end of the current season. And therefore the seamless disclosure of the season will not be imperilled as a result of this case.

“However it is important that we respect the rights of those involved in this matter and respect due process. If we do not do that, we may end up contaminating what ought to have been a fair and proper process which we can ill-afford.

“I undertake to keep you posted on all the developments as and when they happen. In the intervening period we request space to do what we do best and on my part I will keep you updated on each step of the way. Thank you for your understanding.”