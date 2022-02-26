Chiefs score late to beat Baroka in pulsating game

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs left it late to upset Baroka FC and condemn them to relegation beating them 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match on Saturday night.



Khama Billiat made amends for earlier misses by Amakhosi when he scored in optional time to help his side to the three points. He scored when it looked like the game was headed for a draw.

Chiefs started well and put baroka under pressure with good attacking moves. Baroka captain Khayelihle Shozi was lucky to walk away with a yellow card nine minutes into the game after a professional foul on Keagan Dolly.

While Chiefs had all the momentum and ball possession, they could not find the right balls in the final third to create clear chances.

And as the game went on, Bakgaga also started to find some spaces going forward and could see that they could do more than just defend in this game. They created a few scary moments for Amakhosi but also could not make anything of them.

In the second half Chiefs were still the better of the two sides and could have made something of their possession in the 54th minute when Khama Billiat rounded Masuluke who had come off his line.

But as he did, the ball got away from him and Denwin Farmer beat him to it and cleared the danger.

Baroka came so close to finding the opening goal in the 63rd minute but Evidence Makgopa was unlucky to see his header hit the upright.

Richard Mbulu also had a headed effort go wide and after that it was clear that both teams were tiring and perhaps amiable to share the points.

But Billiat had other ideas and stole the points for Amakhosi in the dying minutes.