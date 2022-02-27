Pirates aiming for maximum points against Leopards

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids says they will be going into their tie against Royal Leopards aiming for nothing less than maximum points.



The sides meet in a Caf Confederation Cup Group B clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday night.



Leopards are using the Mbombela Stadium as their home ground as they couldn’t find a suitable venue that meets Caf requirements in their home country to host this match.

Having lost their previous clash 3-2 against Al-Ittihad, Davids also sees this as a chance to bounce back to winning ways and maintain their position at the top of the mini league table.

“Having two back to back away matches, the one in Libya not going our away as we planned losing with an odd goal. It gives us to refocus and take this game as our home game trying to get the three points. We don’t approach this game going in for a point, no. We play this game to regain our authority in the group and that is getting three points,” said Davids.

Pirates are at the summit of the table with three points, but only because they have a better goal difference than second placed Ittihad of Libya and third placed Algerian club, JS Saoura, with the three teams tied on three points.

Leopards, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings, with the side yet to register any points.

It’s indeed vital for the Soweto giants to collect all three points against eSwatini outfit, who find themselves in the group stages of the tournament for the first time.

Another important factor for Davids charges would be to ensure that they score as many goals as they can in this fixture in order to increase their goal tally.