Baroka’s plan to survive relegation

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Games in the DStv Premiership are starting to intensify with teams looking to collect as many points as possible as the end of the season is slowly coming closer, and one team that needs to get things right is Baroka FC.

Bakgaga are at the foot of the league standings, a place they are very much familiar with, but this is something assistant coach Vincent Kobola says they want to change in their quest to avoid being relegated.

READ ALSO: Majavu gives update on Pirates vs TS Galaxy chairman case

Baroka have only managed to collect 14 points in their last 20 league fixtures, placing the club at the bottom of the log.

With 10 games remaining to the end of the campaign, Kobola says their main objective is to win half of their remaining games to make sure they don’t get relegated. Bakgaga will be looking to begin with their mission when they go up against neighbours Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, but, they haven’t been able to register a victory in the league since last year in December.

“Obviously you can see our log position is not good. I think for us we have a plan for the last 10 games, if we can win five games, I think it can give us enough points to survive the whop,” said the Baroka assistant coach.

“It’s a Limpopo derby, it is going to be a big one. They are also not yet safe. So, it will be a very interesting game. But, we are prepared, we need to go out there and collect maximum points.”

Kobola believes his team has been displaying some good football and reckons the only problem is finding the back of the net.

“We have been playing well, it’s just that we need to sharpen our attack upfront. We have been working hard at training, working mostly on finishing, that’s what we have been concentrating on,” he concluded.