Pirates fail to fire in yet another draw

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates’ dominance couldn’t inspire them to victory as they were held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Orlando Stadium yesterday.

It was a disappointing result for Bucs, as they wasted a chance to go to second place on the log, with the side having wasted a number of goalscoring chances, though City also had their moments. With the result, Pirates remain in position four on the log with 32 points after 21 games, while a point for City takes them to eighth spot, with 27 points from 19 matches.

Deon Hotto got the first chance after being set-up by Kabelo Dlamini inside the opening 10 minutes, but the Namibian failed to convert from inside the box.

On the opposite side, City shot-stopper Hugo Marques was kept busy by the Buccaneers and he went on to make a good save as he denied Bandile Shandu in the 29th minute.

But the keeper was lucky not to concede just five minutes later, with some sloppy defending by City players almost gifting Bucs their opening goal, but Thabang Monare blasted the ball over the bar.

Approaching half-time, the Mother City based club got stronger, creating some good chances, but Tashreeq Morris and Thabo Modada were denied by Siyabonga Mpontshane in Pirates’ goals.

In the second half, the same amount of chances didn’t come for Bucs, with City looking to have rectified their first half mistakes.

Fortune Makaringe almost sent Pirates into celebration, but the, Marques was there to make a save in the 54th minute, before Cape City also had a chance of their own through skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize, but he failed to control the ball inside Pirates’ box.

Towards the end, it was all about managing the game for both sides and they went on to share the spoils

Pirates have another tough league tie against rivals Kaizer Chiefs at home on Saturday, while Cape Town City will be looking for a better performance when they go up against Sekhukhune United on the same day.