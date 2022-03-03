Ramovic needled by Sundowns’ Komphela

Ntokozo Gumede

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic was not pleased at all with the manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach, Steve Komphela spoke to him in a DStv tie that Galaxy lost 3-0 on Wednesday evening. The two mentors were seen in a heated exchange on the touchline, with the Galaxy coach not taking kindly to Komphela’s comments directed at him.

The incident was sparked by the red card of Lindokuhle Mbatha early in the game as he picked up a second booking before being sent to take an early shower.



“I understand that emotions are there but I believe that you have to treat people with respect, not only your colleagues or players, but everyone. You should (mind) your language. If you are the coach and try to talk to the referee to give the opposition a second yellow card, that is not okay,” said Ramovic.



“After that I was telling him that he should not do it because I thought it was not okay. I spoke to him in a normal way and he started to speak in really ugly language that I do not want to repeat because it is really bad. I think that a coach from a club like Sundowns should not talk like this to another coach, in opinion, it is a shame to be a coach in a great club like Sundowns. You represent your club as a coach and the way he did it is not okay,” he added.



However, Ramovic says he has buried the hatchet and went on to wish Downs luck in their continental endeavors.



“After the game, everything is done, I don’t have any problem with the coach because they have the other two coaches (Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena) and they are behaving nicely, they are outstanding guys and I really wish them a lot of success. I hope they win the Caf Champions League and the league because it is a great team. For me, the case is done but this kind of behaviour should be avoided in any situations in our lives because it is not nice,” said the Galaxy coach.