Mosele urges his mates to up their performances against Chiefs

With the focus now on Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele says all they need to do is increase their level of play and get the goals when the Soweto giants meet in a DStv Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will be aiming to get back to winning ways after dropping two points against Cape Town City last Wednesday, where they played to a goalless draw against City in a match where Bucs looked to be dominant for the most part of it, with Mosele ending up walking away with a man-of-the-match accolade.

Mosele believes he managed to play well because of the help of his teammates and wants to see the team putting on another fine display against Amakhosi.

“To be able to play, you need to be helped by your teammates, so I played well, but without my teammates (I wouldn’t have been able to play well). And we played well as a team, the entire game, I won’t say in the first half or the second half, the entire game, the problem was just not being able to score,” said the Bucs midfielder.

“We must not put ourselves under pressure, (I know) there is pressure but we must not put ourselves under pressure when we are playing at home. We must go there (Chiefs’ game) and play the way we played against Cape Town City maybe just to increase our performance a bit higher, score goals and relax.”

Playing to a 0-0 with the Mother City based club, the Buccaneers missed an opportunity to jump to second place, as they remained in fourth place on the league standings with 32 points, level with Chiefs after playing 21 and 18 games respectively, with Amakhosi in third place on the log.

The Buccaneers might find themselves without the service of influential player Thembinkosi Lorch for the Chiefs game, with the winger having suffered a hamstring injury which saw him miss the City game.