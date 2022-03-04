Frosler wants to create more fond memories of Soweto derby

Sibogiseni Gumbi

Getting a Man-of-the-Match award in a Soweto derby game is one of the memorable things that can inspire a young player to scale great heights.



It is what happened with Kaizer Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler last season, and now he is looking for more.

Frosler is one of the possible starters for Stuart Baxter when they meet traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“It was last season… I still remember it very clearly,” said Frosler of his moment in the sun. “What made the difference (in that game) is that we worked well as a team. If you do well as a team, then individuals look better. And because the team did well, I also did a little better than I normally do.”

And now Frosler is looking forward to Saturday’s game and says he is a bit nervous and would have loved to have the supporters there to give it the atmosphere.

“It is exciting… a little bit of nerves here and there. I don’t think there is that much nerves though without the fans there. We would have loved for the fans to have been back.

“But yeah, I am excited and looking forward to doing well again. Hopefully I will get a chance to do what I do best.

“Personally, I have looked at my performance in the Baroka game just to see where I can improve, and where I had done well. It is important to see what you can do better and what you need to continue doing for the next game.”