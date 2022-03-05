Pirates’ Shandu’s calls for collective efforts and not individual brilliance

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

There is no doubt that Bandile Shandu will be one player Kaizer Chiefs will be keeping a close eye on from the Orlando Pirates team when the sides clash in a DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Shandu’s performance for the Buccaneers has been extremely outstanding, making a huge impact while playing as a right wing back.

Having joined the club prior to the start of the season from Maritzburg United, the 27-year old KwaZulu-Natal born player has fitted in very well at Pirates, adapting very well to his new surroundings and subsequently becoming a regular player.

Shandu has scored two league goals and four goals in the Caf Confederation Cup for Bucs, taking his goal tally to six in 27 appearances as defender.

His work ethic and good positioning make him very dangerous for the Amakhosi back four, which has been unstable.

Three of his last goals came in the last three matches for Pirates, but, with a good scoring tally for a defender, for Shandu, individual brilliance is not something that is on his mind, and says what is vital is to see the team getting good results and that’s what he wants to see happens when they face the the Glamour Boys.

“For me, it’s about the team. The scoring is just a bonus. I will work to see where I can assist. I want to work to make sure that we can get a good result against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. If we get the three points, I will be more than happy regardless of whether I score,” said the versatile player.