Pirates disappointed to lose twice to Chiefs this season

After losing 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates skipper Ntsikelelo Nyauza revealed that they expected to win, but things didn’t go their way in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The loss to Amakhosi marked the second defeat in a season for the Sea Robbers, having lost by the same score-line in the first round last year.

Nyauza, who was the captain for the day with absence of Happy Jele who was on bench, believes that they were just unfortunate on the day, as the Glamour Boys scored through a Reeve Frosler wonder strike, before Kwame Peprah equalised, but Eric Mathoho had to make sure that Chiefs get a victory after a later header went through the back of the net to make it 2-1.

“Obviously as a team, we are not happy with the result. We expected a win, three points which was going to move us up the table. But you know, it was just one of those days whereby we were unlucky, we got a lot of chances, but we did not convert,” said Nyauza.

Meanwhile, it was a very disappointing result for winger Deon Hotto, who says Chiefs managed to get away with a victory thanks to the brilliance of their goalkeeper Brandon Petersen. And says they have to put the defeat in the back of their minds and concentrate on what is coming next.

“It is a very disappointing result, especially for us players. Losing twice against them now, but we have to take the blame. They have to thank their goalkeeper, he made some crucial saves, we have to put our minds into the next game,” said Hotto.

Pirates now have to shift their focus on the Nedbank Cup, where they lock horns with Marumo Gallants in the last 16 round at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.