Maluleka set to make rare Sundowns appearance against Cup minnows?

Ntokozo Gumede

Rulani Mokwena has hinted that George Maluleka could make a rare appearance for Mamelodi Sundowns when they take on ABC Motsepe League side Mathaithai FC in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup tonight.



ALSO READ: Sundowns set to release ‘unhappy’ Vilakazi?



Maluleka has played just 15 minutes of football for Masandawana this season, but could get an opportunity as Sundowns may look to rotate players with a huge Caf Champions League game coming up this weekend against Al-Ahly.



“The reality is that the selection is made on merit and we try to reward players who deserve to play.



“We have been doing some rotation in the past couple of weeks and we will put out the best team today because we would not want to weaken it,” said Mokwena.



The Masandawana mentor suggested that a player like Maluleka is an example of players who deserve to be selected based on merit.



“He’s available for selection. George is a football player and like every other footballer, he wants to be on the pitch and has come very close to being part of the line-up in several games and making the 18-man squad.



“He has to be patient in the same way that Brian Onyango was. Mothobi Mvala had to show a lot of patience and we can say the same about Devine Lunga and Aubrey Modiba,” said Mokwena.



“The reality is that when you have a squad like this, you have to try and push yourself and that is what George has been doing.



“He has done the most difficult thing that a footballer can do, and that is to come to training, work extremely hard, put a smile on your face, even when you know when there is a huge possibility that you might not make the squad.



“That is very difficult but George does that consistently and that shows his level of experience and maturity.



“Good things come to good people and I am sure that when he gets his opportunity he will most certainly grab it with both hands.”