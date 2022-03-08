Broos finally gives Lakay a Bafana nod for France friendly

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos finally handed Mamelodi Sundowns star Lyle Lakay a Bafana Bafana call-up on Tuesday, naming him in a 29-man preliminary squad to take on France and Guinea in international friendlies later this month.

It caused some bemusement, not least with Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena, that Lakay was not called up during Bafana’s Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign, where they were edged out by Ghana for a spot in the play-offs for a place in Qatar later this year.

Now, however, Broos has picked the 30 year-old Masandawana left-sided player, who has shone for Sundowns this season in their DStv Premiership campaign.

There was also a call-up for in-form Orlando Pirates midfielder Bandile Shandu, and for striker Fagrie Lakay, who has had a good start to his stint at Pyramids FC in Egypt.

Bafana will play Guinea on June 25 in Belgium and France four days later in Lille.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma, Veli Mothwa, Brylon Peterson.

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Terrence Mashego, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sbonelo Cele, Veluyeke Zulu, Rivaldo Coetzee, Athenkosi Mcaba, Rushine De Reuck, Khuliso Mudau.

Midfielders: Keagan Dolly, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ethan Brooks, Lyle Lakay, Thabang Monare, Teboho Mokoena, Goodman Mosele, Bandile Shandu, Pule Mmodi.

Strikers: Victor Letsoalo, Fagrie Lakay, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau, Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa.