Mama-Joy to attend World Cup draw in Qatar

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South African football fan ‘Mama-Joy’, real name Joyce Chauke, has been presented with an opportunity to attend the 2022 Fifa World Cup draw to be held in Doha, Qatar on 1 April.

The former Orlando Pirates supporter, who switched sides to rally behind KwaZulu-Natal based outfit Royal AM, was invited the world football governing body, in a trip that will also see South African Football Association delegation which includes president Danny Jordaan, his deputy Irvin Khoza and CEO Tebogo Motlanthe going there for the Fifa congress.

Mama-Joy feels happy about the invite and says she will be going there to represent the nation.

“This is massive because I will not only be representing my organisation SANASU but will be doing this for my Association (Safa), South Africa and Cosafa,” she told Safa.net.

“I will be among a few global faces of soccer fans at the draw. Provisionally, they have promised that a few more fans from South Africa that include SANASU President, Saddam Maake will make the trip during the World Cup tournament and we intend to leave a lasting impression there.”

The prominent football in the country went on to thank Safa for the invite.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank SAFA, especially president Danny Jordaan for embracing us supporters as critical stakeholders of the game,” she concluded.

Mama-Joy will leave the country on 28 March and she will return home on 3 April.

Sadly though, she will be going to attend the global tournament, while the country’s senior national team failed to qualify for the competition.

Bafana Bafana were beaten 1-0 by Ghana in the final group phase game, with a very questionable penalty last year in November.

