Sundowns set to investigate Al Ahly bus incident

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that they will investigate Saturday’s incident that led to Al Ahly being delayed for their Caf Champions League clash at FNB Stadium Stadium.



This comes after Al Ahly claimed that the home fans blocked their bus from entering the stadium and had to use another route to enter the venue, forcing them to arrive late.



The Egyptian side says it laid a complaint against Downs to the match commissioner prior to the game, which the Brazilians won the game 1-0, courtesy of a Peter Shalulile goal.



In a statement, the Brazilians said they have contacted the police and are investigating Saturday’s incident.



The Sundowns statement:



Mamelodi Sundowns received information concerning the circumstances and the alleged incident that led to Al Ahly being delayed for the match against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium, in South Africa.

Sundowns has initiated an investigation and has also contacted the South African Police Services to determine the facts and circumstances that resulted in the statement which appears on the Al Ahly website relating in the delay of the Al Ahly convoy at the FNB stadium by certain spectators.

Mamelodi Sundowns will take strong disciplinary action including preventing irresponsible supporters from attending future matches if the complaints by Al Ahly are factually justified.

Sundowns has a duty and an obligation to ensure that Al Ahly and any other football club that it hosts are treated with the respect, courtesy and dignity that they deserve.

Mamelodi Sundowns will also be in contact with Al Ahly to obtain their version of the circumstances concerning this incident.

Mamelodi Sundowns is committed to maintaining and building its historic relationship with Al Ahly for the long term benefit and growth of both clubs, their supporters and African Football.