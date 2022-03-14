Baroka assistant reckons Galaxy win will boost team’s confidence

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Things seem to be going well for Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup, but assistant coach Vincent Kobola hopes their good run in the tournament will help them escape relegation in the DStv Premiership.

Bakgaga secured their spot in the quarter-final of the Ke Yona Cup following a 5-3 victory on penalties against TS Galaxy after the sides were locked on 1-1 at Mbombela stadium on Sunday.

This was Baroka’s second consecutive victory against the Rockets, with the sides having edged them 1-0 a week earlier in a league.

Baroka’s promising run in the Nedbank Cup, however, is a total opposite to what the team has been displaying in the league this season, as they find themselves rooted at the bottom of the league table with 17 points from 22 games.

“Overall we are just happy with the result, it will build our momentum. We played Galaxy in the league last week and we beat them again. So, it’s always going to be good for our momentum going forward with our next game against Cape Town City,” said the Baroka assistant.

“Obviously we have been losing games, but to come here and win (It’s good for us), even though it was on penalties, a win is a win at the end of the day. I think the boys will have confidence to carry us through in the league, it is a morale booster.”

With only eight games left to the end of the league campaign, Bakgaga really need to pick themselves up and try to collect as many points as possible to climb up the log.

But, they have some tough fixtures on their schedule, with Cape City coming up on 3 April away from home, before meeting up with AmaZulu FC. After those matches, there is also Orlando Pirates, Swallows FC, Golden Arrows, Chippa United, SuperSport United and the last game of the season being against Maritzburg United.