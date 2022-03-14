Confed Cup win a league morale boaster for Pirates – Dzvukamanja

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates win against Royal Leopards in the Caf Confederation Cup in a Group B fixture is a morale booster for the club following some disappointing results, says striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, who is eager to see Pirates winning the tournament.

The Buccaneers thrashed the eSwatini based club 3-0 in the second leg played at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, recording a 9-2 aggregate victory thanks to goals by Fortune Makaringe, Kabelo Dlamini and Dzvukamanja.

The win was crucial for Pirates after the club registered some poor results in their previous fixtures having lost the Soweto derby to Kaizer Chiefs and being knocked-out of the Nedbank Cup by Marumo Gallants.

Dzvukamanja, who scored his second goal of the season against Leopards, missed a clear opportunity earlier in the game, but, he says such things happen when you play as a striker, but the most important thing is to remain hopeful and he wants to see the Buccaneers going all the way to lift the continental tournament.

“First of all I have to thank the Almighty, for the hard work and the team. It was important for us to win this game, it also gives us good energy for the upcoming games. We have to fight in this competition and win it

“As a striker, you get chances and it happens that you miss, but you don’t have to give up. You have to keep on fighting because you will get another chance and you can bury it, that is what I did and I told myself I can do it this time around (after missing his first chance).”

The win against Leopards took Bucs to the top of the group with nine points after four games, giving the club a good chance to secure their spot in the knock-out stages of the competition with only two games remaining of the group phase.

They are followed by Algerian side JS Saoura on table, with the Algerians on seven points, level with Libya based club Al-Ittihad with the sides separated by goal-difference and Leopards remain without registering any points.

The Buccaneers next concentrate on the DStv premiership, where they host SuperSport United on Wednesday.