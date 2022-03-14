McCarthy bemoans Usuthu’s lack of bite and unfair refereeing

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy felt the referee in their Caf Champions League game at the weekend was biased and that cost them the game. Usuthu lost 2-0 to Algeria’s ES Setif at Stade du 5 Juillet on Saturday night.

The defeat left Usuthu in third place which means they have to win their remaining games to have a chance at advancing to the next round. They are on six points after four games – two wins and two defeats – but are equal with Setif who are above them on goal difference.

They will host Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca on Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium then finish their group matches away to Horoya on April 1.

“I felt that the referee could have handled the game a bit more professionally,” said the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker.

“There was a bit of bias against us in my opinion. They got away with some fouls and he was very quick to give out cards against our players. When you are on a yellow card, you play more nervously and are bound to make mistakes,” he added.

McCarthy did however feel his team could have got something out of the game had they been potent in front of goal despite the refereeing being unfair.

“It was a nervy start for us. Setif started well and pressed us high. They wanted to get the early goal so that they could settle well into the game. We complied and allowed them to press us. After that, we controlled a bit of the game…”

He also bemoaned the lack of bite up front: “Finishing has been a problem for us this season in both the Champions League and Premiership. We are missing chances that a 15-year-old kid would score.

“When you do that, you make life difficult for yourself. In a game as tough as this, you must put the ball in the back of the net. It can change it. In my opinion, they deserved the win. They played better. With the chances we created, we could have had a different outcome if we scored.”