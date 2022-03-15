Safa sets out to host 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana have been doing quite well in the last few years, that the South African Football Association seem to think it’s about time the country host the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations once again in 2024.

South Africa has hosted the event three times before, starting 2000, 2004 and last in 2010, when the country also hosted the men’s Fifa World Cup.

Safa president Danny Jordaan revealed that they have already communicated with Caf regarding hosting the tournament and they seek the support of the SA government.

“As far as the Africa Women Cup of Nations is concerned, we (Banyana Banyana) have qualified for the 2022 tournament in Morocco (from 2 July to 23 July). Our team made it to the final in Ghana (in 2018 where they lost to Nigeria on penalties),” Jordaan was quoted on Safa.net.

“They are going to Morocco and we are hoping they will be in the final of this competition. Certainly they must qualify for the World Cup. On that basis, we have indicated to Caf that we are keen to host the 2024 Women’s Cup of Nations. We will be discussing this matter with the minister of sport, minister Nathi Mthethwa, and ask the government to give us support to make that bid because it is not a once-off match, it is a tournament.

“Therefore we need to get government support for the bid to host the Afcon for women in 2024. I think we should have a significantly strong team by then to hopefully be in the final and win it.”

Meanwhile, the Women’s Cup of Nations is not the huge competition Safa is gunning for, with the association set to be prepared to host the finals of this year’s Caf men’s Champions League final and the Caf Women’s Champions League tournament.