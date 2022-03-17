Sundowns chairman reaches out to Al-Ahly after ‘bus incident’

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopane Motsepe has sent a letter to his Egyptian counterpart, Al-Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib, to reassure him that he and his club will be given the courtesy that they deserve whenever the visit South Africa for Caf Champions League games against Mamelodi Sundowns or other interaction.



In the letter, Motsepe addresses what is now known as the ‘bus incident’ where it was initially believed that Masandawana supporters deliberately blocked the Red Devils’ bus on its way to the FNB Stadium this past Saturday, in a tie that Downs won 1-0.

After the game, the defending DStv Premiership champions said they would investigate the matter and committed to taking strong disciplinary action against the alleged perpetrators, and went as far as suggesting they would prevent irresponsible supporters from attending matches in future.



However, it has been established by Downs that the delay of Ahly’s bus was caused by traffic, which also forced Sundowns’ first team to access the stadium using an alternative entrance.



Motsepe’s statement reads as follows:



‘’Dear President El Khatib,



I hope you and everyone at Al Ahly SC are keeping well.



The preliminary information that we received indicates that the delay was caused by a traffic jam on the road leading to FNB Stadium where spectators joined the Al Ahly convoy while it was traveling to the stadium.



Sundowns has a duty and an obligation to ensure that Al Ahly is treated with the respect, courtesy, and dignity that it deserves.



Mamelodi Sundowns is committed to maintaining and building its historical relationship with Al Ahly for the long-term benefit and growth of both clubs, their supporters, and African football.



We wish you and Al Ahly everything of the best.



Sincerely yours,



Tlhopane Motsepe

Chairman’’