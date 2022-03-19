Pirates’ Hlatshwayo remains supportive despite lack of action – Ncikazi 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thulani Hlatshwayo has continued to warm the bench for Orlando Pirates, but his commitment to the team remains the same, says co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.

A lot was expected from Hlatshwayo when he joined the Buccaneers in 2020, with the centre-back joining Bucs as a captain of Bafana Bafana.

But, his stint at the Soweto giants hasn’t been a fruitful one, with the 32-years old not really being at his best, something which has forced the club’s supporters to turn their way back on him.

At the moment, Hlatshwayo has only made 12 appearances for the Buccaneers, with the defender finding himself most of the time out of the match-day squad.

But, his lack of appearances in the team lately, is said to be due to an injury, with Ncikazi stating that the centre-back will soon be back to playing.

“Tyson is training well. He had an injury, he was training well, I think currently he is in competition to be in the team. But one thing I like about him. And maybe that shows his experience, his attitude is always great. He trains well, he supports the team even if he is not part of the team and very soon, we will see him in the field of play,” said Ncikazi.

With the absence of Hlatshwayo, the center-back pairing at the club has been alternating, with Nigerian international Olisa Ndah cementing his place, while there has been rotation between Ntsikelelo Nyauza and captain Happy Jele.

Ndah and Nyauza started for the side in their last game against SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership, but the defence looked to be struggling as they conceded two goals from set-pieces, while Bandile Shandu and Paseka Mako were deployed at right-back and left-back.

Now, going into their next encounter, where they visit JS Saoura for the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup at Stade du 5 Juillet on Sunday, it remains to be seen whether there will be changes in defense, or Ncikazi and his co-coach Fadlu Davids will still to the back four that played Matsatsantsa.