Chiefs chuffed, feel vindicated after arbitrator’s ruling

Kaizer Chiefs have expressed their relief at being vindicated after the arbitrator ruled in their favour in their matter against the PSL. Amakhosi failed to play two of their DStv Premiership fixtures in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The PSL called them to a DC but before the matter could be heard, Amakhosi passed it on to arbitration and it went in their favour. PSL prosecutor, Zola Majavu had previously said the arbitrator’s ruling would be final and they would pursue the matter any further.

“Kaizer Chiefs are pleased that justice has been served by the arbitration ruling handed down at SAFA on Friday afternoon by Advocate Nazeer Cassim SC,” reads Chiefs’ statement.

“(This) after the club challenged the league’s decision to charge Amakhosi for being unable to fulfill two fixtures due to a massive Covid-19 outbreak that befell us in December 2021.

“The decision we took to request the postponement of matches late last year was in the interest of safety for all concerned, our families, football colleagues and all the stakeholders involved in the game.

“And, now that the matches will be played, it is in the interest of football that points should be won or lost through matches played on the field of play as opposed to the boardrooms.

“We want to thank everyone who supported our cause. We are also grateful this ruling will return the value to our sponsors, Amakhosi supporters and the League’s sponsors.

“We truly feel vindicated by the decision and look forward to playing the two outstanding DStv Premiership matches.”

The PSL are yet to respond to the outcome of the arbitration, but they are unlikely to take the matter any further.