Seema concerned with misfiring Arrows, but won’t blast players for it

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Golden Arrows could have easily beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in Saturday’s DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium. But they wasted the chances they got and could have been punished by Amakhosi had they been clinical.

Arrows took an early lead but could have gone to half-time leading 3-0 as they had some good chances where their players went one-on-one with the Amakhosi keeper.

READ ALSO: Baxter concedes title could be gone after Chiefs lose to Arrows

But when quizzed about this, their coach Lehlohonolo Seema said he would not raise the issue with the players as yet.

“From here, we are going to sing in the dressing room. We are not going to talk about this game,” said Seema.

“We will only talk about winning and celebrate. I cannot wait to get back to the hotel, sleep and head back to Durban.

“We will only talk about this game next week when we return to training. But for now, I will say nothing about this, I will just let the guys celebrate the win.”

He did however earlier admit that they should have buried some of the chances they created to make the game safe.

“We should have finished the game in the first half especially with the chances that we got. The sooner we learn that these chances present themselves because we have worked hard for them the better.

“There are not that many teams who can penetrate Chiefs like we did today, but we are not using the chances. The good thing I am happy with however is the clean sheet.”