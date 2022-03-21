Mothibi backs Bucs to lift Confederation Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi thinks that it might just be the Buccaneers’ year to lift Caf Confederation Cup after they qualified for the quarterfinals on Sunday with a game to spare.

The Buccaneers went through after beating Algerian side JS Saoura 2-0 in Algiers, having beaten them by the same scoreline in the home Group B encounter.



Goals by Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Kabelo Dlamini paved the way for the Buccaneers, as they gave the Algerians a difficult time despite playing away from home and despite picking up a red card for Goodman Mosele.



With the knockout stages now being reached, this gives the club and their fans something to smile about.



“I think every Pirates fan now believes the club can go all the way to win the tittle,” said Mothibi.



“We have to applaud them, they have been very consistent in the Confederation Cup and it says something about the team. I’m sure every Pirates fan thinks the team can go all the way to lift the trophy, it can happen. Anything is possible in this competition and we really need to applaud the guys for their effort and commitment that they have displayed.”



“To tell you the truth, Pirates has the squad to compete and to be counted among the best clubs in the continent, we have the players, we have the technical team and they have the support from management. So, we shouldn’t really be surprised by their achievement.”

The Buccaneers reached the last eight of the tournament las tseason, only to be knocked out Raja Casablanca.



Mothibi seems to think that Pirates are much more experienced this time around and that consistency in the line-up and good team spirit might help to win the trophy.



“Last season it was hard, the team was really under pressure and seeing them playing in the quarterfinals was a big thin, because no one gave them a chance. Even this season, I don’t think people expected Pirates to be where they are when the tournament started because they have been really poor in the league (DStv Premiership). But … they have the experience.”