Percy Tau doesn’t want to play under Hugo Broos, claims Al Ahly legend

Khaya Ndubane

Former Al Ahly goalkeeper Ahmed Shobier claims that Percy Tau does not want to play for South Africa under head coach Hugo Broos.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Monare brushes off the critics, looks forward to Bafana challenge

Tau was ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s upcoming friendly internationals against Guinea and France, with Broos claiming that the forward had not recovered from an injury he suffered during the Al Ahly game with Al-Merreikh in the CAF Champions League.



“There has been a bit of a problem with Percy since September,” said Broos.

“He was injured with Ahly (last year)and he was not here for the two games (World Cup qualifiers) against Ethiopia. When he came to the games against Zimbabwe and Ghana he was not 100 percent, he returned with an injury, and now he is injured again. I hope one day it will stop.

“He is a very important player for us, I am also a bit afraid we will have a problem with Tau for June. I hope it is not like that but now he is out for weeks with a knee problem, it is not a good thing for us,” added the Bafana coach, who confirmed that Royal AM striker Victor Letsoala has been called up in his place,” added Broos.

Shobeir, however, claims there could be more to Tau’s injury than what meets the eye.

“South Africa head coach excluded Tau from his squad and he seems to be angry with the player,” Shobeir said as quoted by Egyptian website Kingfut.

“Percy Tau doesn’t seem to want to play for South Africa with Broos as head coach as well.

“After excluding Tau, Broos made a statement, claiming that the player needs a six-month break.

“That was strange, especially since Tau was one of his most important players.”