‘Bring it on!’: Bafana defender Lakay’s message to star-studded France

Recalled Bafana Bafana defender Lyle Lakay is not threatened at all by the prospect of playing against the world champions France, who boast of world superstars like N’Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, just to name a few.



Bafana Bafana and France’s match is scheduled for 29 March after Hugo Broos’ clash with Guinea in Belgium on Friday.

“People will talk and say these are people whom we watch on TV. Mbappe is one of the top players in the world right now, there is also Antoine Griezmann and Benzema,” said Lakay.

“But for me, I believe that this is an opportunity to test yourself against the best in the world and their level is higher than our level but testing yourself against the best is what everyone wants to do and see where you stand and how far you can go,” he added.

Lakay is making a return to the national team after a lengthy absence as this is his maiden call-up under Hugo Broos after he was totally ignored by the national team coach on numerous occasions.



The Mamelodi Sundowns defender did not bury his head in sand but kept on displaying fine performances, forcing his way into Bafana.

“It is always a great feeling to represent your country and I think the last time I was in the national team was last September. I always told myself that if I am in, I would be happy and it would be a good thing and if I am not, it would not be the end of the world and I would just have to continue working hard and make the team in the next international break,” said Lakay.