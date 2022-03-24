Pirates banging in the goals in Caf Confed Cup group stages

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

They might be struggling to find the back of the net on the domestic front this season, but it’s a different story for Orlando Pirates when it comes to the Caf Confederation Cup.



The Buccaneers have been on the rampage in the continental tournament, with the Soweto giants scoring 15 goals in their last five group games.

It all started with the Soweto giant’s 2-0 victory over JS Saoura of Algeria, with the game being followed by a 3-2 loss Al-Ittihad in Libya, a 6-2 mauling of Royal Leopards of eSwatini, before Bucs won the return leg 3-2 and most recently, the 2-0 win over Saoura.

Looking at the number of goals scored away from home, Pirates have found the back net 10 times, whereas only five goals were scored at their home venue in Orlando.

“15 goals in 5 games! @orlandopirates have the most goal-scoring record in the 2021/22 #TotalEnergiesCAFCC so far,” read a tweet from the Caf Confederation Cup Twitter handle.

Overall, the Sea Robbers have managed to collect a total of 12 points, while second placed Ittihad are on 10, Saoura on seven and Leopards are yet to register any points.



RSC Berkane of Morocco are second on the goalscoring chart after finding the back of the net 10 times in Group D.

The third highest scoring teams have registered nine goals, namely, Al-Ahly Tripoli in Group A, Ittihad in Group B, Asec Mimosas and USGN in Group D.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will be hoping to add to their goal tally when they meet Al-Ittihad in their last at the Orlando Stadium next week Sunday.