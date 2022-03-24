Safa welcomes government’s position on stadium capacity, PSL remains mum

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The South African Football Association (Safa) has welcomed the government decision to allow a 50% capacity at stadiums.



In his address to the nation on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced stadiums can now operate at 50% of their capacity following the lifting of certain Covid-19 restrictions.

Welcoming the news was Safa president Danny Jordaan, said Safa is happy with the announcement made by the president, especially since the association is aiming at hosting top games in the country and this is something that will also be welcomed by many people involved in football.



“We are happy that the government has opened up the space for fans to go back to the stadiums and it is a position that we have always advocated for. We welcome that decision. We have always said vendors have suffered enough due to Covid-19 pandemic and it is high time that they go back to their businesses and only source of income from selling wares at the stadiums,” Jordaan was quoted on Safa.net.

“This is also welcome news to taxi drivers as they had been starved of this source of income of ferrying fans to and from the stadiums,” he added.

While Safa is excited about the return of spectators for at least 50 percent of the capacity at stadiums, there has not been any official word from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), who have continued to bar fans even after the government allowed 2 000 people to attend games at the stadiums.