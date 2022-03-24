Sukazi says referees ‘briefed’ to deal with TS Galaxy

Sibongiseni Gumbi

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has alleged that there are outside forces who are hell bent on making sure his team are not successful and are relegated to the GladAfrica Championship.

He claims that he can see from the way the referees look before the match that they are out to make sure his team does not win. Galaxy are currently second from bottom with 18 points off 22 games.

Speaking to Andile Ncube on Radio 2000 on Wednesday, Sukazi was asked if he still stood by his words he said at the beginning of the season that the team would finish in the top six in the DStv Premiership.

“I still stand by my statement, but had I known that circumstances outside the main game would show their ugly face during the course of the season… We are the most red carded club. I don’t know, I have not seen it (happen before). We play a good brand of football,” he said.

“Today in South Africa the teams that play possession football and create chances of scoring are TS Galaxy and (Mamelodi) Sundowns. I am being honest. We have dominated every opponent we have played this year bar Sundowns.

“Had I known that we would be sitting with seven, eight or nine red cards, I can’t even keep up with the count, in 22 games I would have told a different story.”

He was then asked if he really felt there was a third force in all of this: “It doesn’t need a rocket scientist to see that… I mean here is a club playing a good brand of football, attacking and dominating opponents. But then every time their momentum is disturbed by a red card.

“We are not a club that is unruly… With due respect, we are not like the Jomo Cosmos of old who had Andrew Rabutla and Linda Buthelezi in one team. If we were like that, then we would be deserving of these cards.

“I saw it last week when we played SuperSport United, we dominated them inside out but (referee) Thando Ndzandzeka decided the game. You can see it in their eyes when a referee has been briefed (on what to do), I can see through them… I saw that Thando Ndzandzeka was on a brief and I told the officials of SuperSport guys before the game that, ‘guys, this game is in your favour and the referee will decide it for you.’

“They came to me after the game, I told Kaitano Tembo I told Coltrane Munyai before the game. They can tell you that. What happened is we scored first and led, the next thing Ndzandzeka from nowhere, he gave a dubious penalty for SuperSport to equalise. You could see he was looking for that moment. What happens thereafter SuperSport players handle the ball (inside their box) three times at the same time and he doesn’t give the penalty.

“But he gave a very dubious one to SuperSport, so you could see that these decisions are designed somewhere and sure there is a force. (But) You know what, every dog has its day, that is all I can say for now.”