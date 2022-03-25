Wasteful Bafana held by Guinea in friendly draw

Jonty Mark

It was a familiar tale for Bafana Bafana in Belgium on Friday, as a host of missed opportunities meant they could only manage a goalless draw with Guinea in an international friendly at the Guldensporen Stadium in Kortrijk.



There were positives for head coach Hugo Broos ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June, with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khuliso Mudau shining on a fine debut, while Thabang Monate justified his selection in the centre of midfield and Keagan Dolly was a constant creative live-wire.



Bafana’s failure to take clear chances, however, has to be a concern for Broos, with Lyle Foster the main culprit yesterday, missing three excellent first half chances, though Dolly, Evidence Makgopa, Monare and another debutant, Bandile Shandu, were also culpable.



Bafana were fluid in attack from the off, and in the 6th minute a lovely ball from Mothobi Mvala found Lyle Foster, who played in Keagan Dolly, but his cross just evaded the head of Evidence Makgopa.



Guinea were guilty of conceding possession in some dangerous areas, though Bafana also pressed well, and Thabang Monare, Mvala’s partner in central midfield, won the ball high up the pitch, but he dragged his shot wide.



Another error from the Guinea defence in the 11th minute let in Foster but his shot was blocked by Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone.



That was the first of three glaring misses from the Westerlo striker in the first half, as Foster fired wide from a fine cut back from the excellent Mudau, and then failed to make proper contact on a free header from a Dolly cross.



There were also misses from Dolly and Makgopa, as Bafana gave a good example of exactly why they have been so heavily criticised for their finishing in recent years.



Guinea did have opportunities of their own in the opening period, the best falling to Antoine Conte, who made a good run into the box, but whose shot was well saved by Bafana’s captain on the day, AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.



Terrence Mashego, playing at left back for Bafana, also did well to block a shot from Amadou Diawara, after a well-taken free kick curled in by 19 year-old Guinean prodigy Moriba Kourouma.



Broos brought on Ethan Brooks to replace Mvala at the break while in the centre of defence, Rushine De Reuck came on for Nkosinathi Sibisi.



The second half started in a more sedate fashion, but in the 58th minute, Makhopa broke clear again, his fierce shot too close to Kone, who parried away, while Dolly’s effort was blocked for a corner.



A minute later, a wonderful pass from Foster sent in Bandile Shandu, but his shot was inches wide of the far post.



In the 66th minute, Foster curled another effort into the arms of Kone, and that was the 21 year-old’s last contribution, as he was replaced by Victor Letsoalo.