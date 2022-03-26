Fireworks expected as Sundowns and Chiefs battle in Diski Challenge

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns reserves coach Surprise Moriri is expecting fireworks when his side meet the Kaizer Chiefs reserves in the DStv Diski Challenge at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.



But, it’s been a season where the two teams have not been consistent in getting positive results and winning the championship is far away from them, with Downs sitting in position six with 32 points, while Amakhosi are below them with 32 points after 21 matches.



Orlando Pirates are at the top of the standings with 49 points from the exact number of games.

With the race for the title seemingly out of their way, a good finish is what the two clubs will be looking and Moriri says he is anticipating a tough encounter.

“We anticipate a very tough game but always interesting against Chiefs. Our games against Chiefs always have goals, very entertaining match. I know they are coming to us looking for points, but we also want the points. The players are ready, and they know what is at stake, they will not disappoint come Sunday,” said the Downs reserves coach.

Meanwhile, the young Amakhosi reserves mentor Vela Khumalo, hopes his team will be able to build on from their last two wins.

“We have never had it easy against Sundowns, they always gives us hard times. But with both teams having not been at their best this season this one could go either side.”

Rest of the Diski Challenge fixtures:

Saturday

Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates

Marumo Gallants v Golden Arrows

Baroka FC v Cape Town City

SuperSport United v Swallows FC

Stellenbosch FC v Chippa United

Sunday

Royal AM v TS Galaxy

Sekhukhune United v AmaZulu FC

Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs